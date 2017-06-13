Monster Hunter: World confirmed for PC

Officially unveiled at the Sony E3 2017 press conference, Monster Hunter: World will also be coming to PC. The release was confirmed by the official Monster Hunter Twitter account, though it also specified that the PC version will release after the console editions.

The trailer shown at the press conference demonstrated some interesting new twists on the Monster Hunter format, such as destructible environments and a hookshot. This will also be the first time a Monster Hunter game has hit PC for western players, and the first for many years that hasn't been a Nintendo exclusive.

According to Capcom, the game will feature "a living breathing ecosystem" and will support up to 4-player drop-in cooperative play – with players in both the West and Japan able to play together. It will also feature "seamless gameplay", with players and monsters able to move around the world with no loading screens. In other words, it's a proper open world, with a night and day cycle.

Meanwhile, you'll be able to "pit monsters against one another to lure the main target creature to the right place", ie, the elaborate traps you'll lay in order to secure your quarry.

"Taking on the role of a hunter, players are tasked with going on a research expedition to a newly discovered continent known only as "new world" as they venture on quests to discover more about this mysterious land," the release reads.

Check out the footage below: