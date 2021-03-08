Monster Hunter Stories 2 is coming to PC in July

The next mainline Monster Hunter game, Rise, won't be making its way to PC until 2022, but spinoff collection-and-training game Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is going to be this year's PC consolation prize. Monster Hunter Stories will release on July 9th and is a secondary title, a turn-based monster-collecting JRPG about monstie-taming Riders rather than an action RPG about monster-slaying Hunters. Though a PC version had been rumored, and was included in last year's leak of Capcom information, this announcement is the first confirmation.
The biggest surprise with Stories—besides a PC release—is that the previously singleplayer game will have co-op multiplayer quests.
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will be about the disappearance of the monster Rathalos, and you play a character entrusted with the dangerous Razewing Ratha which (drumroll please) could be a force for good or evil. The game includes a bunch of familiar monsters from Monster Hunter World and Iceborne, like Nergigante and Pukei-Pukei, which you can collect and ride around on. (Except maybe Nergigante? How do you get a saddle on all those spikes?) Banner monster for Monster Hunter Rise, Mizutsune, is also going to be in.
Monster Hunter Stories first debuted on Nintendo 3DS in 2017, and was then ported to Android and iOS the following years. It must've done well enough, since the sequel looks like a much more ambitious and higher-budget crack at the idea of a Monster Hunter collecting game. You can find more about this one at the official Monster Hunter Stories 2 website. It'll be released for PC via Steam on July 9th, 2021.