Monster Hunter Rise's Sunbreak expansion is coming to PC next summer, too

During Thursday's Nintendo Direct livestream, Capcom announced that the first expansion for Monster Hunter Rise, titled Sunbreak, is coming out next summer. The announcement was obviously for the Nintendo Switch version, but a follow-up blog post confirms the expansion "will launch simultaneously on Nintendo Switch and PC in summer 2022."

That's interesting news, since we haven't heard much about the PC version of Rise since Capcom acknowledged its existence earlier this year. We still don't know when it's coming out, but Sunbreak hitting PC and Switch at the same time is a big change from how things worked with Monster Hunter World. World's expansion Iceborne hit PC four months after consoles, but PC players apparently won't have to suffer that kind of wait again.

Other than waiting for Rise itself, of course. Any news on that PC version, Capcom?