Monday Night Combat is free this weekend

Monday Night Combat will be free this weekend on Steam. This colourful multiplayer arena combat game crosses third-person battling with tower defence games. Each team's base deploys two streams of warriors that meet in the middle of the map. You can build turrets, upgrade your troops and jump in yourself to turn the tide of battle. The trailer below explains everything.

RPS spotted the free weekend, and also note that the game will be on sale for the next few days, with 33% off. You can access the free weekend via Steam . Trailer ahoy!

You can read Evan's review of Monday Night Combat here .