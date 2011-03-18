Popular

Monday Night Combat is free this weekend

By

Monday Night Combat

Monday Night Combat will be free this weekend on Steam. This colourful multiplayer arena combat game crosses third-person battling with tower defence games. Each team's base deploys two streams of warriors that meet in the middle of the map. You can build turrets, upgrade your troops and jump in yourself to turn the tide of battle. The trailer below explains everything.

RPS spotted the free weekend, and also note that the game will be on sale for the next few days, with 33% off. You can access the free weekend via Steam . Trailer ahoy!

You can read Evan's review of Monday Night Combat here .

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments