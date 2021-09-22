Warzone The Numbers event: Everything we know

Looking for the mobile broadcast stations in Warzone? Now we're in the Season 5 Reloaded meta and I've gone through and updated all the sweet, sweet best Warzone loadouts you could ever want, what about the rest of the season? Well, now we have the Warzone Numbers event, which is live now until October 6. Here's all the information you need to know about it for the moment.

When is Warzone's The Numbers event?

The Warzone Numbers event will began on Tuesday, September 21 and runs until October 6. Check below for a couple other time zones.

Warzone Numbers event: What is it?

The Numbers is event is similar to previous limited-time specials in Warzone. The Haunting of Verdansk last year and the recent 1980s-inspired action heroes event with Rambo and John McClane.

Based on previous events, expect to see minor map changes and a storyline that links to recent events in the Call of Duty series. The following quote was included in the event's announcement post from the Call of Duty dev team:

"As The Numbers Event goes online, intel suggests that [[REDACTED]] are under Verdansk and that [[REDACTED]] has gone AWOL – their position is reportedly related to coordinates for these [[REDACTED]]. This has led NATO to send in Special Agent [[REDACTED]] to stop this unauthorized operation, as it could jeopardize the agency in discovering and stopping [[REDACTED]]."

Thanks so much for that valuable information, I certainly feel more educated on the situation.

What rewards are available?

The Numbers has several challenges to complete. There will be nine challenges in Multiplayer or Zombies, and the same number in Warzone. Complete a full set in either game, and you'll gain a fancy new weapon: the Sai.

You'll also get varied rewards of things like weapon charms, calling cards, all relating to the storyline in some way.

