What is mita movo lata in Genshin Impact?

Mita movo lata in Genshin Impact is something you'll be asked for from a hilichurl. Yes, this is quite odd considering that you'll have exclusively spent your time with hilichurls battling them, rather than chit-chatting. Regardless, this is what you must do on the first day of the Genshin Impact Mimi Tomo event if you don't want to miss out on any rewards.

Provided you're at least Adventure Rank 20, Mimi Tomo sees you and hilichurlian expert, Ella Musk, track down an 'unusual hilichurl' by speaking to these strangely talkative creatures. To do that you'll need to bone up on a new dialect, with the help of Ella's Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian. The first asks you for 'mita movo lata' in exchange for clues, so here's what that is so you can complete the Genshin Impact Mutual Exchange quest.

Genshin Impact mita movo lata: What does the hilichurl want?

During Mimi Tomo you'll be interacting with seven hilichurls in Sighting Events that go live during the event, and you can find these locations in the events menu.

The first takes you to Starsnatch Cliff. Here you'll find several hilichurls, not all of them friendly. Approach each one and if they're up for a fight, they're not the informant you want. When you find the 'hungry hilichurl' you're looking for, it'll say: "Mi muhe mita, mita movo lata". You can find the answer in the handbook Ella gave you earlier, but if you're still stuck, here's what it's asking for:

Mita movo lata means 'meat in the water'. Fish or crab, in other words.

If you have either of these items in your inventory, then hand it over to get the clue you need to progress your hunt for the unusual hilichurl. If you don't have fish to hand, you can grab some in most of the bodies of water in Teyvat. Just use your bow to prevent the little guys from getting away.

The intel given to you by the hungry beast leads you to one of his pals who knows more about the unusual hilichurl you're tracking down. For this reason you'll be needed again as a budding hilichurl interpreter, so stay tuned for more Mimi Tomo guides if you need more help.