Minecraft's Ender Dragon is getting an overhaul

If for some reason you play Minecraft to slay dragons, then you'll be interested to know that slaying the Ender Dragon is about to change. According to a Tweet by Mojang developer Nathan Adams, the forthcoming 1.9 update will turn the current Ender Dragon into one more closely resembling the console versions. That's not as bad as it sounds, as the console Ender Dragon actually boasts more moves than the PC version.

Adams also assured current players that they'll be able to spawn the new Ender Dragon without starting a new game.

Bringing the PC Ender Dragon up to speed with his console brethren is not the only change coming to the endgame beast, though Adams refused to specify any other details. He also hinted that patch 1.9 will introduce other, much more significant changes. “Don’t worry,” he wrote. “This isn’t all I’m doing for 1.9. Not by far, but I’ll save the best for later.”