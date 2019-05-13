Minecraft's anniversary map is a huge interactive museum

The first version of Minecraft appeared 10 years ago this Friday, which is a truly terrifying thought. Microsoft and Mojang are marking the occasion with, among other things, a fancy new map that's free for all players to download. It's a theme park and museum, put together by the builders at BlockWorks to take you on a trip through the game's history.

Walking through static exhibits wouldn't be very Minecraft, so this museum is interactive, complete with rides, puzzles and Easter eggs. It's also absolutely huge. There are buildings dedicated to displaying every block and creature in the game, gargantuan architectural wonders, giant circuit boards, biodomes and a minecart ride through a decade of milestones. There's a lot to see.

Mojang has teased some Easter eggs, though I confess I haven't been looking too hard. I've just been wandering around aimlessly, nodding thoughtfully at pretty exhibits and snapping away.

I haven't played in years, but after popping in for a nostalgic saunter, I've found myself eager to stay. I've missed a lot of updates, but a quick browse on Reddit revealed plenty of impressive creations and sources of inspiration. I spent a whole year building a retro sci-fi 'City of Tomorrow' once and I've got the itch again.

A pair of big announcements are also coming on May 17, but all we know about them is that they'll be better than huggable Creepers. What could possible be better than that?