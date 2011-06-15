Minecraft video shows pistons in action

Notch has just retweeted a video showing working pistons in Minecraft. They're set to be added in the upcoming 1.7 update, and can be used to push blocks around the landscape. That might sound simple, but it opens up a whole new world of piston-related possibilities. The player in the video uses them to create a dam, a secret door, and a machine that pushes blocks round and round for ever and ever. Minecraft players have created working computers using nothing but redstone dust and switches. We can't wait to see what the community does with this new feature.