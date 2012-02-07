Minecraft video shows lovely 3D-printed Minecraft village

A little while ago we threw a spotlight on this gorgeous model of a Minecraft village , ported from Minecraft into a CAD program, and then built with a 3D printer. Now, there's a video. A well-placed coin shows just how tiny the model is. It's total dimensions are just 360 x 250 x 60 mm. D'aww.

If only 3D printing wasn't so expensive, we'd find a way to carve a model of the glorious constructions on the PC Gamer server. We could stick some cogs in it, add some tilt-shift and shoot a pretty good reconstruction of the Game of Thrones intro , only with more Nyan cats. The model above was created with the Zprinter 650.

You can find plenty more images of tiny Minecraft worlds on the post apocalyptic research institute flickr account . Here are a few more choice picks from the recently uploaded sets.