Minecraft village made real with 3D printer

If you're really fond of something you've built in Minecraft and want to find a way to preserve it forever, here's one way to do it. Minecraft fan and Flickr user, post-apocalyptic research institute , has uploaded a series of photos showing a model of their Minecraft village created using a 3D printer. According to the description on the Flickr account, the 3D model of the village was exported into a CAD program for colouring before being printed using a Zprinter 650 machine. It's a pretty expensive process, but the results are quite lovely. Take a look.