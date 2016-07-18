Minecraft: Story Mode episode seven will be out next week

Telltale Games has announced that “Access Denied,” the seventh episode of the five-part Minecraft: Story Mode adventure that concluded in chapter four, will be out on July 26. In it, Jesse and his pals continue their search for a portal home—but not before they free the people enslaved by the sinister “thinking machine” named PAMA.

Telltale originally announced Minecraft: Story Mode as a five-part episodic adventure, see, but then part four rolled around with the title “Wither Storm Finale.” A finale with a full chapter still to be told seemed a bit odd, but Telltale explained that instead of being five parts, Minecraft: Story Mode would actually have eight—the final three of which would tell entirely new stories. Confusing things even further, Telltale said the additional chapters did not constitute a new season, but were an extension of the existing one: Thus, the new story unfolds over episodes six, seven, and eight, rather than one, two, and three. Got it?

Anyway, back to the matter at hand: It seems that PAMA is building an exit portal from its world, which will enable it to make all other worlds “useful,” to use its term. That leads Jesse to step into VR in a desperate, last-ditch attempt to stop the madness—Tron style!

The seventh episode of Minecraft: Story Mode will be available for $5, or as part of the three-episode Adventure Pass, which sells for $15. In either case, you'll need to own at least the first episode in the series in order to buy it. Details are up at telltalegames.com.