Minecraft: Story Mode Episode 1 goes free on Steam "for a limited time"

The first episode of Telltale's Minecraft: Story Mode went free last month, which was a good bit of news tempered somewhat by the qualifier that it was for Windows 10 only, and exclusively available from the Microsoft store. If that put you off giving it a shot (or if you don't happen to be running Windows 10), then you'll be happy to know that you can now get it for the same price of "free" from Steam.

Minecraft: Story Mode is about a cubical chap named Jesse, who makes a dreadful discovery while visiting EnderCon with his friends. Now they must travel "across the over-world, through the Nether, to The End, and beyond" to track down the fabled Order of the Stone—the world's last hope.

It sounds exciting, although truth be told we didn't care too much for the first episode. Steam reviews for the full season (there are eight episodes in all) are "mostly positive," though, and the price is certainly right. The first episode of Minecraft: Story Mode will be free on Steam "for a limited time," though there's no indication as to when the offer will expire. Better grab it while you can.