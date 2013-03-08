Minecraft Real Life Seasons mod is a sight to behold year round

Modding Minecraft is just like enjoying a spelunk of a particularly large hole you just dug: there's a surprise around nearly every blocky corner. The colossal constructions of the sandbox's community deservedly soak up the attention, but many more mod-crafts glimmer in the background like precious gems. Here's a particularly interesting find (via Reddit ): the Real Life Seasons Mod , a texture pack that automatically coats your biome's climate with the appropriate season indicated by your computer's calendar.

Creator TQuin says the mod is compatible with all Minecraft versions and other mod combinations (he or she even includes a hilariously cheeky compatibility check ). It's not a brand new project, either, having been around since August 2011, but the plush video above released last weekend by MinecraftMill pushed it back into prominence.

Grab Real Life Seasons from TQuin's web abode which also offers an installation tutorial . Note that if you want to mimic the trailer's sun-ray-blasted beauty, you'll need a few more facelift mods .