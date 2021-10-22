Minecraft frogs: here's what we know about these goofy new mobs

Hop on over here to learn a little about Minecraft frogs, won't you? These fun new friends might look a little dopey, but they've got some seriously neat features. Mojang introduced these new mobs coming to the game during the Minecraft Live 2021 show and gave us a pretty good look at what we can expect from them.

You might expect frogs to live in Minecraft's new Mangrove Swamp biomes, and you'd be right. That's not their only habitat though. They're more than they appear to be in several ways, including their tiny tadpole babies. Here's what we know so far about the cute and slightly derpy new mobs coming to Minecraft.

The Minecraft frog mob is coming in the 1.19 Wild Update sometime in 2022. Mojang says the Wild Update is partly about exploring the outdoors, and frogs certainly qualify as a wild new creature hanging around in the swamps.

So what do frogs do?

Frogs are some seriously goofy little mobs that hop around in swamp biomes. So far, we don't know a lot about what they might get up to on their own. From Mojang's quick introduction during Minecraft Live 2021, we've seen frogs snapping the new tiny ambient fireflies out of the air for food. We've also seen them hopping on top of the Big Dripleaf blocks from the new Dripstone Caves biomes.

They look quite cute just hopping around and ribbiting to one another, but they won't just be lounging around on lily pads all day, Mojang say. Frogs will actually be useful to players in some fashion, Mojang has said, but hasn't shared how yet.

We also don't know yet if frogs can be bred like other animals. Perhaps Mojang will give us a way to lure them and feed them with those fireflies that are now flying around in the swamps. Even though they're super cute, it's also worth wondering what kind of item frogs might drop if you attack them. We'll surely find out more next year as the Wild Update gets closer.

What kinds of frogs are there in Minecraft?

One of the coolest parts about Minecraft frogs is that we're actually getting three types! That's right, three mobs in one. The default frog style will be the yellowish swamp frogs. You'll also be able to raise Snowy Frogs and Tropical Frogs too. Mojang says that they're the first cold blooded creatures in Minecraft. Each type will be a different color to match the biome it lives in.

Mojang says that all three types of frogs will have something unique about them that will be useful to players. Work on frogs is still in progress though, so even they don't know just yet what each type of frog will be bringing to the swampy table.

Here's how Minecraft tadpoles work

(Image credit: Mojang)

Okay, now here is the coolest part about Minecraft's frogs. They grow from tadpoles. They're not just three mobs in one, but four. More importantly, how you raise your tadpole will determine what kind of frog it grows into. You can find tadpoles swimming around underwater in their natural habitats where they will grow up into frogs on their own. If you'd like to take a little tadpole home, you can also scoop it up in a bucket and bring it along in your inventory the way you can with an axolotl.

Pay attention to where you're carrying your new friend off to though. Tadpoles will grow up into a frog variant that matches the temperature of the biome they're in at the time. A frog that matures in the tundra will become a Snowy Frog while one that grows up in a jungle or a desert will become a Tropical Frog.

So, who's ready to build a bunch of special tadpole habitats in the nearest tundra village?