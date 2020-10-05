Minecraft Dungeons is getting new DLC and a season pass in December

Following the release of Jungle Awakens in July and Creeping Winter in September, Minecraft Dungeons will get another new DLC in December called Howling Peaks, which will take players on a mountain-themed adventure featuring new mobs, gear, and a fearsome new boss, the Tempest Golem.

Cross-play is also on the way in a free update that will be released in November, ahead of the Howling Peaks DLC, which will let all Minecraft Dungeons players adventure together regardless of the platform they're on.

Another free update, called Apocalypse Plus and set to show up in December, will expand the game's challenges further by adding another 20 new difficulties after Apocalypse 7, currently the highest difficulty level (7) in the most challenging mode (Apocalypse) the game has to offer.

Details on the new DLC haven't been announced yet, although you can get a glimpse at some of what's in store in the teaser above. A season pass for Minecraft Dungeons is also coming in December.