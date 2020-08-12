Minecraft Dungeons' Creeping Winter DLC is coming next month

Minecraft Dungeons gets another DLC pack next month, and since the last pack was jungle-themed, it only makes sense for the next one to be frost-themed. The Creeping Winter DLC will feature new missions and enemies, as well as a bunch of new stuff to loot. These include armor, weapons and artifacts.

Mojang's update post is pretty light on details, and we're yet to see some footage, but a September 8 release date is confirmed. The DLC will be paid, but a free content update will roll out on the same day featuring new merchants and a Daily Trials feature.

The merchants include a blacksmith and a 'Gift Wrapper' − the former is self-explanatory, but the latter will allow the exchange of items between players. These merchants can be rescued during dungeons, after which they'll make a permanent home in your camp. As for the Daily Trials, they'll "make wild changes to the game mechanics which provide difficult, experimental, or fun challenges for you to overcome" on a daily basis.

If you've not played Minecraft Dungeons yet, it's a worthwhile albeit lighthearted take on the ARPG genre. "Minecraft Dungeons is a breezy dungeon crawler that reproduces Minecraft's playful attitude," our reviewer wrote.