Metro Exodus will hit Windows Store this week, according to new listing

Metro Exodus was among the first games to cause a stir due to its exclusivity to the Epic Games Store. Originally available as a pre-order on Steam, the shooter was later removed in favour of Epic's storefront. While the game will still launch on Steam in February 2020, it looks like another storefront will get it even sooner: it's just appeared on the Windows Store, with a release date of June 9.

It's interesting timing: Microsoft has confirmed its Xbox Game Pass subscription service will launch on PC, and the release date for Metro Exodus perfectly aligns with the date of Microsoft's E3 2019 press conference. We don't know yet when Game Pass will launch for PC, but in the event that it launches during that press conference, it's not too big a leap to expect that Exodus will be one of the featured titles.

Whatever the case, we'll know for sure soon enough: the press conference happens this Sunday (Monday in Australia), and you can watch it here.