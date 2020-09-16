Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond launches December 11, and it's no longer an Oculus Rift exclusive

Since it was first announced last year, we were told Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond was an Oculus Rift exclusive. That's changed, however.

At Facebook Connect today, Respawn Entertainment's game director Peter Hirschmann announced that the World War 2 VR shooter is also coming to Steam, with full Steam VR support.

That means you'll be able to use an HTC Vive or Valve Index to play—which is great news if you bought one for Half-Life: Alyx and are looking for another big VR game to dive into. (You'll also be able to play with an Oculus Quest or Quest 2 provided you're linked to your PC with a cable.)

We also were given a release date: Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond launches on both the Oculus Store and on Steam December 11.