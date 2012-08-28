Max Payne 3 update adds multiplayer stats, improves load times, battles cheaters

Rockstar have released an update for Max Payne 3, introducing the Multiplayer Card feature, improved load times and anti-cheat measures.
The Multiplayer Card feature displays player stats, while improvements to the party system mean party leaders can now pull their friends out of existing games and into new ones. According to Rockstar this update also "enables Payne Thresholds, which will go live next week across all three platforms following the release of the free Disorganized Crime Pack DLC ".
Here's the full list of Max Payne 3 updates:
- The new Multiplayer Player Card, which allows you and your friends to track multiplayer stats including current amount of XP, total kills, favorite weapon and more.
- New Automated cheat protection and lag protection measures.
- Improvements to multiplayer load times
- Players can now spawn with dual wield if they have two sidearms and no two-handed weapon equipped
- Polish language support has been added
- Party leader now has the option of taking entire party with them when they back out of a match
- Weapon rank in the Arsenal is now visible on the left side of the screen, not just the right
- The Crew menu is now available inside lobbies
- XP gained for completing Grinds no longer contributes to rankings in Gang Wars matches
- Improvements to the spectator camera in Gang Wars
- Gang Wars wager system improved to better show betting results