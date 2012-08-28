Max Payne 3 update adds multiplayer stats, improves load times, battles cheaters

Rockstar have released an update for Max Payne 3, introducing the Multiplayer Card feature, improved load times and anti-cheat measures.

The Multiplayer Card feature displays player stats, while improvements to the party system mean party leaders can now pull their friends out of existing games and into new ones. According to Rockstar this update also "enables Payne Thresholds, which will go live next week across all three platforms following the release of the free Disorganized Crime Pack DLC ".

Here's the full list of Max Payne 3 updates: