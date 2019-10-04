Marvel's Avengers, Doom Eternal will be playable at PAX Australia

(Image credit: Square Enix)

If you're heading to PAX Australia in Melbourne next weekend, there's a dizzying amount of stuff to do. We rounded up some interesting panels and presentations earlier in the week, but if you're keen to get hands-on with forthcoming blockbuster games, it's worth knowing what will actually be there ahead of time. You'll want to strategise against queues, and believe me: there will be queues. It's a games convention, you see.

The good news is that big name games are quite abundant on this year's showroom floor. Marvel's Avengers will be playable at the PlayStation booth (presumably on PS4), and you can play a build of Doom Eternal at the AMD stand. Meanwhile, Ubisoft's stand will have a playable build of Watch Dogs Legion, as well as Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

Koch Media will have heaps of pre-release builds: situated at booth #1200, they'll have Biomutant, Desperados II, Darksiders Genesis, Destroy All Humans! and Grid.

Finally, Final Fantasy VII: Remake will be playable at the PlayStation booth, though whether that will end up releasing for PC or not is still a matter up for debate. I've sent out a few emails querying what will be hands-on at the convention – I'll add them to this story once I've heard back.

The real highlight of PAX's showroom floor is always PAX Uprising, which will have multiple dozens of indie games on display. Here's a small sample of what was on offer in 2017.