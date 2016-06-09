New Mafia 3 teaser is all about the action

A trickle of new Mafia 3 footage has been let out ahead of its E3 showcase, and it's all about the action. It's a well known fact that in between smoking cigars, playing poker and extorting money from local businessmen, your average mafioso is big into blowing up cars and jumping speedboats down sewer pipes.

We got our hands on an early build of Mafia 3 in April, and it's clear Hangar 13 isn't planning to pull any punches in its recreation of 1968's New Orleans. You'll be able to see how far it's come when it hits the stage at E3 this weekend, Sunday 12, 5:30pm PT.