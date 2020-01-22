Lost Words gets a new trailer at the New York Video Game Awards

Last night, the most recent trailer for upcoming indie platformer Lost Words: Beyond The Page debuted at the New York Video Game Awards 2020.

"Embark on a captivating journey through the mind of a young writer," the trailer says. Developed by Sketchbook Games and featuring a story written by Rhianna Pratchett, Lost Words is centered on the diary of a child named Izzy.

Within said diary's pages, a young girl called Robin attempts to understand why a dragon mysteriously attacked her village in the magical land of Estoria. As she sets out on her adventure, she crosses through fire and smoke, with the trailer ending as the looming dragon opening its eye beside her.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kNmBwGvXgo&feature=emb_title

The trailer seems to bounce between platforming elements and interactive diary entries, which is a juxtaposition the Steam description for Lost Words emphatically draws attention to:

"Lost Words is a 2D narrative adventure game where players move words to solve puzzles. The game features a story written by Rhianna Pratchett and ties the narrative into the gameplay in an unusual way, by having the player running on and interacting with words to solve puzzles."

Lost Words has been the recipient of a range of event awards since it first appeared back in 2017, and took home Cinelinx's "Best of E3" at E3 last year.

According to the trailer, Lost Words is scheduled to launch some time in Spring 2020. You can wishlist it on Steam here.