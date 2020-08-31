Logitech's G703 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is on sale for $70

If you're on the hunt for a new gaming mouse and have been stalking Logitech's G703 Lightspeed wireless rodent, now is the time to pounce. It normally sells for $99.99, but goes on sale every so often. Now is one of those times. Over at Amazon, you can snag the G703 Lightspeed for $69.99.

This is an upgraded version of the original G703 that launched a few years ago. Logitech swapped out the 12,000 DPI sensor and for its excellent 16,000 DPI Hero sensor, the same as found in the G502 Lightspeed, one of the best gaming mice around.

Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse | $69.99 (save $30)

The Logitech G703 Lightspeed uses one of the best mouse sensors on the market and performs just as good as a wired rodent. Get up to 35 hours of wireless gaming with RGB lights enabled, or up to 60 hours if you turn them off.

"Hero 16K is our most advanced sensor, with 1:1 tracking, 400+ IPS, and 100-16,000 max DPI sensitivity—plus zero smoothing, filtering, or acceleration," Logitech explains.

Indeed, this is a fast and smooth mouse. It's also virtually lag-free when paired with the included Lightspeed wireless dongle (plugs into a USB port), so it's just like using a wired mouse. It also features an ambidextrous design, RGB lighting, six programmable buttons, and comes with an optional 10g weight to add more heft, if desired.