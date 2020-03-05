Logitech's awesome G502 Lightspeed Wireless mouse is on sale for $130 today

As far as we are concerned, Logitech's G502 Lightspeed Wireless is the best gaming mouse around, it's just not cheap. This deal does not change that, but it does introduce a discount to a rodent that hardly ever goes on sale.

Amazon has the G502 Lightspeed Wireless marked down to $129.99. That's $20 below its list price, and the first discount we have seen on this mouse in the past six months. This mouse has swagger, Logitech knows it, and it just doesn't deviate from its MSRP all that often.

The G502 Lightspeed Wireless is a refresh the original G502, which itself has been a favorite of gamers. This one is even better. It packs a reliable 16K Hero sensor, it's 7 grams lighter than its predecessor, and is compatible with the PowerPlay charging mat.

If you find that you don't like the weight, no problem—it's adjustable with optional 2g and 4g weights included. They add up to 16g in total, bringing the weight to 130g if you install them all.

There are 11 programmable buttons on this mouse, and a hyper-fast scroll wheel that spins like a runaway tire barreling down a hill. You're not married to a free spinning scroll wheel, though, and can press a button to make it behave more like a traditional scroll wheel, which moves in steps.

In short, if you've been eyeballing this mouse, now is the time to buy it. Who knows when the next sale will be.