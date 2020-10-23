Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB gaming headset review

When you think of Logitech, 'stylish' probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind. Don't get me wrong, I'm sure each of us owns a piece of Logitech gear that we've irrationally been attached to for years. For me, it was the Logitech C920 webcam that I bought on sale nearly five years ago, which I would still be using today if it weren't lost in a move. Logitech products are considered to be the elder statesmen of PC gaming hardware: Reliable, affordable, and a little boring.

This isn't the first time Logitech has tried to spice things up with fun-colored headsets—the G433's aggressive solid red and blue paint job from a few years ago instantly springs to mind. Though it felt wildly uncharacteristic of Logitech's conservative design aesthetic, I always welcome it when a company tries something new, whether it hits or not.

This $130 lightweight gaming headset enters that super competitive price point we've been seeing for wireless gaming headsets lately. Logitech's approach is to offer a colorful, stylish headset that will appeal to anyone wanting their PC gaming gear to reflect their personalities. There will be folks who pick up this headset based purely on how it looks too.

The G733 comes in a variety of colors, each sharing a neat retro future-funk design aesthetic in what Logitech is calling 'the color collection', which also see some much-needed color being added to the likes of the G305 wireless mouse and the G915 TKL wireless keyboard.

For review I chose the white headset with a purple adjustable headband (along with a white G305 and G915 TKL). The other color options are Black, Lilac, and Blue. As much as I like how neat Blue and Lilac looked, I think the white fits with my black and white desk theme best. The angular nature of the ear cups gives the G733 an almost space-age look. Enough so you could easily confuse it with an Alienware product.

The lightweight (278g) design comes courtesy of the headset's hard plastic and stretchy fabric headband. The result is a really comfy fit. The real issue I have with the G733's design comes in the placement of the vertical RGB light strip on the front side of the headset's ear cups. At a glance, the RGB on the front makes the headset pop, especially if you're a streamer and want to add a bit of fun to your look.

Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless RGB specs Driver-type: PRO-G 40mm

Frequency response: 20–20KHz

Wireless frequency: 2.4 GHz

Microphone frequency response: 100–10KHz

Wireless Range: up to 20 Meters

Design style: Over-ear

Microphone: Detachable uni-directional

Connectivity: Lightspeed Wireless via USB Dongle, USB-C to USB-A charging

Weight: 278g

Battery Life: 29 hours (RGB off) 19 hours (RGB on)

Price: $130

The problem is that if you are wearing glasses (particularly larger frames), you can catch the reflection of the RGB lights in your glasses, which makes for a painfully distracting user experience. I found it tough to focus on anything I was doing since I kept seeing lights in the corner of my eyes. Thankfully, I was able to turn off the RGB via the Logitech G-Hub app which was the only way I could actually use this headset without driving myself mad. Another benefit of turning off the RGB was it gave a near 30 hours of battery life.

Speaking of which, G-Hub is slowly becoming my favorite out of the half dozen hardware customization apps out there. From here, you can tweak your acoustics, RGB, and add silly microphone filters. One of the more useful elements of the G-Hub is the user-created sound and visual profiles you can browse through if you really don't like creating your own.

As far as gaming and music are concerned, the first thing that sticks out is the muddledness of bass-heavy tracks in my go-to Bass Arcade playlist on Spotify. Over the last weekend I played the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta and the over-exaggerated bass made firefights sound really odd even when the Bass Boost Preset is turned on.

On the plus side, the G733 offers pretty awesome multi-channel and DTS Super Stereo settings. I'm not the biggest fan of surround sound in headphones, but these managed to impress even me—especially at this price. It was neat to play the Miami stage in Hitman 2 and hear all the ambient conversations all around me as I was trying to sabotage an F1 race car to explode on the race track in order to assassinate my target. Again though, when massive shootouts and explosions did break out, I just wasn't getting the kick I wanted.

The detachable microphone on the G733 didn't blow us away but sounded on par with the Astro A20 wireless gaming headset which we recently reviewed. The best sounding microphone at the $130 price point still goes to the Creative SXFI Gamer wired headset if that's a priority for you.

It's great to see Logitech come out of their comfort zone, and while I'll admit I wasn't a huge fan of the G733's look at first, it definitely grew on me. I just wish the headset sounded as good as it looked. This is a comfortable lightweight wireless headset with great battery life and a cool design (even with the odd RGB placement). A decent headset whose middling sound keeps it from being a true standout from its competition.