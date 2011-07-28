TF2 lead dev to take on the best of CoD and Counter-strike

Tonight, top talent from Counter-Strike: Source, Call of Duty 4, Brink and Left 4 Dead 2 will fight for the opportunity to take on a six-man Team Fortress 2 dream team headed up by TF2 designer Robin Walker. You can watch them battle for a place in the final live tonight on Vanilla TF2 TV .

The qualifying matches will kick off at at 20:00 CEST / 14:00 EDT / 04:00 EST, and will be free to watch on the Vanilla TV livestream. Crack Counter-Strike team CKRAS will face Call of Duty 4 and Brink masters Epsilon and Left 4 Dead 2's Team Xotic. That's just the warm up. The contest will be followed by two grand final events

The winners are fighting for the opportunity to face TF2 lead designer Robin Walker. He'll be backed up by top shoutcaster TotalBiscuit, head of Replay dev. Jon Lippincott, Cadred editor Dr. Gonzo, pro medic for SNSD, theSucker and "awesome demoman," Macisum. The final match against the dream team will take place at an undecided later date.

The tournament will be followed by the CommFT Highlander EU Grand Final and the ESL season 7 premiership Grand Final. It's fair to say there will be some pretty phenomenal TF2 skills on show. The Highlander final kicks off at 20:30 CEST / 14:30 EDT / 04:30 EST and the Premiership Grand Final starts at 21:15 CEST / 15:15 EDT / 05:15 EST. Check out the line up on the Vanilla TF2 site .