Lian Li announces a mid-tower case with RGB lighting and tempered glass

Lian Li seems to have taken a page from Corsair with its Crystal 570X RGB chassis and designed a close facsimile, which it is calling the Alpha 550.

Both cases feature four tempered glass panels and three RGB fans prominently displayed in the front, and both spice things up with lines in the front. The panels on the Alpha 550 sit more flush with the frame of the case, and there are other subtle differences that separate the two. Overall, however, they look similar to one another.

Lian Li includes a remote control to adjust the RGB lighting on the case's three front-mounted Bora 120mm RGB fans. For more cooling, you can add three more 120mm or 140mm fans up top and a 120mm in the rear, or plop in a liquid cooler.

For storage, you can install up to two 3.5-inch hard drives and up to five 2.5-inch solid state drives. The case supports ATX motherboards and can accommodate long graphics cards up to 400mm (15.7 inches). CPU coolers can be up to 170mm (6.69 inches) high, and the PSU be up to 250mm (9.84 inches) deep.

If you want to show off your graphics card, you have the option of mounting it vertically inside the Alpha 550, though you will need a riser cable (not included) to do that.

The front I/O panel is hidden behind a pop-down door at the top of the case. Behind it sit two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, HD audio ports, and a power button.

Lian Li is offering the Alpha 550 in black or white color options, both priced at $239. it will be available November 10.