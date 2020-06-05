Popular

LG's 48-inch OLED gaming TV with G-Sync support is available to preorder for $1,500

By

It's a 4K TV with a native 120Hz refresh rate and G-Sync Compatibility certification.

(Image credit: LG)

LG has been on the the forefront of the OLED TV revolution, if you want to call it that, and its newest entry is a 48-inch display built specifically for gamers. The only caveat is the price—it carries a $1,499 MSRP.

That largely reflects the underlying OLED technology. For comparison, you can buy a 75-inch LCD TV for under a grand these days. If you want to play in OLED territory, however, you'll need to bring a bigger budget.

Incidentally, LG's new 48CX model is the smallest OLED TV the company offers. Every other OLED TV is 55 inches or bigger.

This is a 4K display with a native 120Hz refresh rate and variable refresh rate support. It lacks a built-in G-Sync hardware module, but is nevertheless G-Sync Compatible, meaning it has been certified by Nvidia to play nice in G-Sync mode with modern GeForce hardware. It also supports AMD's similar FreeSync technology, though LG notes in fine print that it requires a software update and "may not be available at the time of purchase."

We have high hopes for this panel, as we consider LG's larger 65-inch OLED65E9PUA model to be the best 4K TV for gaming. The CX series is a slightly different category, though over at Rtings, the 55-inch version was found to deliver "amazing all-around performance" and was "exceptional for playing video games."

Anyone who wants to take a leap of faith that the 48-inch version will offer the same (or similar) performance can preorder one from B&H Photo for $1,496.99.

Thanks, Tweaktown

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
See comments