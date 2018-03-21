Lenovo's Legion Y520 gaming laptop with a Radeon RX 560 is on sale for $617

If you're in the market for a relatively cheap gaming laptop, Lenovo's Legion Y520 is worth a look. It's not the most powerful system on the planet, but using coupon code SAVEXTRA5, you can bring it home for $617.45. That makes it one of the more affordable options out there.

Without the coupon code, this laptop sells for $650 on Lenovo's website, which is down from its regular list price of $850. That's a bit much in our opinion, but at $617 and change, you could certainly do worse.

As configured, the Legion Y520 sports a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution, powered by an Intel Core i5-7300HQ processor, 8GB of DDR4-2400 RAM, and an AMD Radeon RX 560 GPU with 4GB of GDDR5 memory. It also has a 1TB hard drive.

If you're looking for something a little burlier, there's another configuration that bumps the processor to a Core i7-7700HQ and adds a 128GB PCIe SSD into the mix. It's priced at $807.49 after using the same coupon code.

You can find the former configuration here and the latter configuration here.

