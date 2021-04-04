Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been delayed

The latest casualty of this year's videogame delays is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, a collection of all-new brick-punching levels covering the three Star Wars trilogies. First revealed at E3 2019, it was later given a release window of spring 2021. TT Games has now announced it will need more time, and hasn't set a new date yet.

As the studio posted on Twitter, "All of us at TT Games are working hard to make Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga the biggest and best-ever Lego game—but we're going to need more time to do it. We won't be able to make our intended Spring release date, but will provide updated launch timing as soon as possible."

Where the original Lego Star Wars adapted the prequels without dialogue, turning them into silent movie slapstick, The Skywalker Saga will be more like the modern Lego games with voice actors (not the cast of the movies, from the sound of it) performing scenes that retell the plot only with more gags. It'll let you start with whichever of the three timelines you prefer, so you won't have to relive the prequels if you don't want to, and features a bunch of playable characters from across the series. (In the trailer above you can even see Yaddle, the Jedi Council member who looks like Yoda with hair.)

