League of Legends players can claim four free Loot Capsules through Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime subscribers on the League of Legends scene can snag four months of free in-game loot courtesy of a new deal between Twitch and Riot Games. Pop over to twitch.amazon.com and you can immediately claim a "Rift's Herald Capsule," which when opened will deliver unto you a pair of random Skin Shards, one random Legendary Skin Shard, and an exclusive emote.

Once that's done, three more capsules will be sent your way, one every three months. Second on the list will be a Red Buff's Capsule, followed a Blue Buff's Capsule 30 days after that, and then finally a Baron's Capsule. All told, the four capsules will contain three Legendary Shards, a full Legendary Skin, seven Skin Shards, and four exclusive emotes.

"League of Legends has been one of the most-watched games on Twitch for years, and partnering with Riot to offer four months’ worth of League of Legends loot to members is the kind of amazing content we get really excited about," Twitch Prime director Larry Plotnick said.

"We’re striving to make Prime the absolute best deal in gaming, and we’re off to a big start in 2019—we’ve already offered our members more than $900 worth of games and content this year. And that’s just the beginning. Stay tuned, because there’s a lot more goodness coming this summer."

The League of Legends loot is yours to keep once claimed, but you'll need to be a member throughout the four-month stretch to claim it all: You can use the 30-day Amazon Prime trial period to claim the first capsule, for instance, but if you don't sign up after that you won't get the remaining three. The offer is valid until April 28, 2019.