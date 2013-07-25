Latest batch of Greenlit games includes Deadly Premonition, other, less insane stuff

Valve have given a new load of games their seal of approval - or rather you have, doing Valve's job for them so they have more time to make hats and trading cards and Half-Life 5. The headline here is that one of the 14 games greenlit is the...unique Deadly Premonition , Swery's ridiculous survival horror love letter to David Lynch. But that's not all! Roguelikey metroidvania Chasm is also heading to Steam, along with its good friends Among The Sleep and Operation Black Mesa . But that's still not all! There are also ten more. OK, that's all. Hear them in list form after the break.



A Hat in Time



Among the Sleep



Broforce



Centration



Chasm



Darkwood



Deadly Premonition: The Director's Cut



Divekick



Operation Black Mesa



Project Awakened



Recruits



Rekoil



Shelter



StarMade



If you hate games (and probably sunlight) and would rather populate your game library with software, you'll be pleased to hear that Dexster Audio Editor and GraphicEditor openCanvas are also on their way to the Steam machine. From the names, I'd take guess that the first is accounting software, while the second is a teach-yourself-juggling program. I am never wrong.