Indie RPG Chasm leaps over Kickstarter goal

I couldn't be more delighted with the news that the promising Chasm has met its Kickstarter target - and not just because it gave me an excuse to use that exciting headline. OK, so it's mostly that, but I also like the cut of the action RPG's jib . The Symphony of the Night/Zelda/Diablo-inspired sidescroller has brought in all $150,000 required to make the game happen. It's still a few...hundred thousand dollars shy of achieving all its stretch goals, but there are five days to go before Mr Kickstarter bangs his power-gavel and declares Chasm's funding campaign "OOOOOVEERRRRR". Also: Mr Kickstarter is a robot.

While wait for Discord Games to, y'know, finish making it - development would probably go a lot smoother if I stopped poking them with a stick - remember that there's a demo on the Kickstarter page , for PC, Mac and Linux. If you're too afraid of that great fiery sky-ball to leave the house, I can't think of a more ironic game to play today.