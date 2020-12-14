Last minute Christmas gifts for Aussie PC gamers

So you've left your gift buying for the last minute, huh? That's ok, because in this vaguely dystopian future we live in, purchasing things has never been easier! Choosing what to get, on the other hand, has never been harder—especially since everyone seems to have purchased everything they could possibly want in the recent Black Friday sales.

But never fear: we've rounded up a small selection of PC gaming-related gifts below, and at the time of writing they're all advertised to arrive before Christmas in Australia. We've tried to avoid digital games, and leaned heavily into one-off novelties that will hopefully make the person on the receiving end feel a bit special.

Without further ado:

Fallout Vault Boy Bobblehead | AU$20.58

The thing about Vault Boy is, he's among the few iconic PC gaming mascots that won't terrify any nearby children. Just look at him. This bobblehead is a perfect gift, because if someone already has one... what's the harm in having another? It's Vault Boy. This Amazon item is currently advertised as "arriving before Christmas".

Dune Imperium board game | AU$89.95

Brian Herbert's classic space opera gets the boardgame treatment in Dune Imperium, which is described as "deck-building meets worker placement". This is an obvious gift for anyone keen on Dune, but those with no knowledge of the books will get a thrill out of it too, if deep strategy gameplay is their bag.

The World of Cyberpunk 2077 hardcover book | AU$51.80

Cyberpunk 2077 may be a buggy mess at launch, but here's good news: this book doesn't have any bugs and the graphics are great, albeit static. In all seriousness though, if you know anyone keen on the game or keen on Cyberpunk in general, this collection of art from the game is a very cool keepsake.

Minecraft Dungeons LEGO set | AU$69

The genius convergence of Minecraft and LEGO has spawned a bunch of fun kits, but this one is pretty neat, and comes in at a reasonable AU$70. If you want to go bigger, this LEGO Minecraft 'The Crafting Box' package has a lot more room to move at AU$119, while those on a tighter budget can check out this Taiga Adventure pack for AU$13.

The Witcher 3 - licensed Geralt figure | AU$80.80

Geralt may not be depicted in a bathtub in this figurine, but it's the next best thing as far as poses go: poised ready to decimate some lowly aggressor in his Grandmaster Ursine armor set. This Dark Horse figurine stands at 9.5 inches, and is officially licensed.

Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse | AU$93.41 (usually AU$139.95)

Depending on your budget, AU$140 for a christmas gift may be a bit over the top. But this is hard to ignore: the Razer DeathAdder V2 is the best gaming mouse according to our experts, and it's currently boasting a big AU$46.54 discount.

Fallout: The Valut Dweller's Official Cookbook | AU$50

The concept is a little off-putting: who wants a post-apocalyptic cookbook? What's it got recipes for, rat stew? But no, this is full of actual meals you can actually eat, though they're all vaguely related to the Fallout series. Definitely one for Fallout fanatics, though if you've got an Elder Scrolls fanatic to buy for, there's a cookbook for that series too.

Steam Gift Cards | AU$5 - AU$100

We've tried to avoid games in this list because, well, you probably know what's out there already. But for people who are really hard to buy for, a gift voucher never goes astray. Steam gift cards can be sent via Steam, and come in $5, $10, $25, $50 and $100 variants. Do be aware that you'll need to be Steam friends with the user you're buying for, otherwise it's super easy.

Home Computers: 100 Icons that Defined a Digital Generation book | AU$37

Here's a gorgeous hardcover coffee table book jam-packed full of detailed photographs of computers throughout the decades. It's as stylish as it is informative, with photographs that "capture details of switches and early user-interface design, letterforms and logos, and the quirks that set one computer off from another."View Deal