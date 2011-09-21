LAST CALL for the open beta of PC Gamer Digital! [US only - see below]

The future of games coverage has arrived, and you can be among the first to get a crack at it. Made by the same team that brings you the best-selling PC gaming magazine in the whole world, PC Gamer Digital gives you a totally new way to explore, discover, and experience PC games, and lets you share those experiences with your friends, Steam groups, and the entire PC gaming community. It's a digital companion that's been designed from the ground up to help you be a better gamer.

I could go on and on about it, but that's not the point of a beta. I want you to download it, try it out, push every button, pull every slider, wander around our GameViews, rummage through our Protips, and even enjoy a nice Three-Way. Then let us know what you think at pcgdfeedback@pcgamer.com . Your comments will help us tweak the debut episode, which will hit Steam in less than a week!

I apologize that due to legal mumbo jumbo and licensing hoo-hah, beta access is restricted to the US. But yes, we absolutely intend to take PC Gamer Digital worldwide to all our fans and hardcore PC gamers everywhere!

The most advanced, innovative gaming platform in the world demands advanced, innovative coverage. The most sophisticated gamers in the world deserve sophisticated coverage and hands-on experiences. So go forth, pilgrims – discover the future of games coverage. And tell us what we can do to make it even better!