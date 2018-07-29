La-Mulana 2 gets final trailer ahead of tomorrow's release

Four and a half years after Lu-Mulana 2, a game about exploring and solving puzzles in ancient underground ruins, was funded on Kickstarter, its release date is finally upon us. It'll be out tomorrow, costing $25 on Steam, GOG and the Humble Store, and developer Nigoro has released one final trailer (above) to celebrate the occasion.

You control Lumisa Kosugi, daughter of the protagonist of the first game, as she explores the ruins of Eg-Lana, searching for clues on why monsters are suddenly appearing above ground. Expect to jump between platforms, solve puzzles and stone-tablet riddles, and fight against giant bosses called Guardians, many of which you can see in the video.

Eg-Lana is split into different zones, making up a "gigantic cave system" that Nigoro estimates will take 20-30 hours to explore. There's no given order to tackle it in: you're free to roam around as you please, and as you poke about you'll start to piece together the overall story. Nigoro says there's no tutorial or helpful sidekicks, so you'll have to figure everything out by yourself.

If you want to find out more, the Steam page gives a good breakdown of the characters you can expect to encounter on your journey.