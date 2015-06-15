King's Quest gets a trailer and a subtitle: A Knight to Remember

E3 just provided a peek at the first entry in the episodic puzzle adventure game King's Quest: A Knight to Remember. Developed by The Odd Gentlemen and published by Sierra, this first episode of the new King's Quest tells the story of how King Graham became a knight, giving us scenes from his life both as an elderly man and a young squire.

The game promises a big open world map where you can go where you wish and solve puzzles in whatever order you like. The first episode of of King's Quest: A Knight to remember arrives on PC in late July, just over a month from now.

You can watch a trailer below, via Rabid Retrospect Games.