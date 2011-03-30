Avalanche Studios have announced that their next title will be a top down vehicular combat game built in the same engine used to create Just Cause 2. Eurogamer say that it will be getting a digital only release, and will support up to four players in online co-op. You'll play as a unit of commandos sent behind enemy lines to blow up a mad terrorist called inferno. It sounds as though the story will take a back seat to the going-fast-and-exploding-everything action. Collectible vehicle weapons and upgrades will power the vehicle weapons which include gatling guns and magnetic shock waves. The game's set for release this Autumn.
Just Cause devs announce Renegade Ops
