Just Cause 3 trailer offers interactive chaos

We've come a long way since the days of ogling Just Cause 3's lavish, detailed and absolutely not drawn in MS Paint screenshots. So far, in fact, that we not only have a big chunk of game footage, but a big chunk of game footage that you can control in a choose-your-own-adventure style.

Every option leads to yet more carnage, but it's up to you to pick exactly which brand of carnage you'd prefer.

If you're the indecisive sort, you could instead just watch almost seven minutes of entirely defined E3 footage. Don't worry, it still has plenty of explosions.

It all looks a lot like Just Cause 2, albeit with a few extra tools for carnage. That's no bad thing, necessarily, although I do wonder how much Avalanche plan to address the nature of the world. JC2 felt more like a sandbox than a real place, and, judging by what's shown above, the same could well be true of the sequel.

We'll know for sure on December 1, when Just Cause 3 is released.