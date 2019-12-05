Jotun: Valhalla Edition is this week's Epic Games Store freebie

As time moves inexorably on, we are equally unable to stop Epic from throwing free games at us, and this week it's Jotun: Valhalla Edition—not to be confused with Bad North: Jotunn Edition, which was free a fortnight ago.

I got Jotun for free on Steam for some reason a long time ago and, despite it looking very handsome, I never got around to playing. This is unlikely to change, but it's nice to know that I've got the option if I suddenly find myself with free time and an itch for a viking yarn. Two options, now.

It does look lovely, though. Check out the trailer below.

Next week, you'll be able to break out of prison, or at least attempt to, when The Escapists sheds its price.