We're live on Facebook now with two hours of Q&A from the E3 show floor (Update: thanks for watching!)

Right now, Evan and Steven are hosting a glorious Facebook livestream from the E3 2018 show floor. Join us here for two hours as we interview the developers behind some of the coolest games at E3, like Metro Exodus and Overkill's The Walking Dead, and break down the biggest announcements and reveals happening so far, from Cyberpunk 2077 to Fallout 76 and more. You can tune in directly on Facebook by clicking here.

We'll also be joined by friends from GamesRadar and IGN to talk about the most exciting games at the show, making it a great way to stay abreast of the biggest stories happening at E3.

You're welcome to participate every step of the way. When a developer joins us to talk about their game, you'll have a chance to ask them questions directly. At the end of the show, we'll be opening up for a full Q&A session, where you can ask us your burning E3-related questions. The PC Gamer @ E3 2018 livestream is going to be the one thing you need to stay in the know.