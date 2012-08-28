Join us for the PC Gamer Megapanel at PAX!

If you're going to this year's PAX in Seattle, Washington, then we'd love for you to join us on Friday for an unprecedented gathering of PC gaming's finest developers and storytellers at the The PC Gamer Megapanel: The Incredible, Uncertain Future of Storytelling !

From the earliest days of text adventures and multi-user dungeons to today's MMORPGs, open-world and sandbox games, PC gaming has a rich and decades-long history of amazing narratives whose influence is felt and embedded throughout our culture. But developers continue to explore new ways of telling stories and creating experiences for gamers--and that includes making games that allow us to create our own stories.

So we're bringing together the developers behind the some of the most memorable experiences on the PC to talk about the challenges of building narratives in games, and to explore the future of storytelling on the PC. Is it in branching storylines that adapt to player choice? Is it in player-generated experiences? What ideas are they toying with now that will show up in our games tomorrow? We'll have Dean "Rocket" Hall, Greg Kasavin, Sean Vanaman, Jake Solomon, and Notch on hand to help us figure it out.

Find out at the Kraken Theater @ 2:30 this Friday at PAX! You'll not only hear about the future of storytelling from the developers who are creating it, but you'll also be able to meet the PC Gamer team and hundreds of other PC gaming fans.

Ooh, and everyone at the panel gets a free bag of loot with beta keys, codes for in-game items, stickers, buttons, posters, food, and more! And a few lucky PC gamers chosen at random at the end of the show will receive even more loot , including a MechWarrior Online Legendary Founder's Package !

But if you can't make it to PAX, don't sweat it: TwitchTV will be livestreaming our panel. We'll share a link to where the livestream will be located here (and on our Twitter and Facebook pages) as soon as we have a URL.