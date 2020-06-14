Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch strikes back with a new trailer

Jay and Silent Bob are preparing to strike back (again). Kevin Smith made an appearance on Guerrilla Collective today to show off a new trailer for upcoming 2D brawler Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch. You can see it above.

It's been a while since CBP was announced: its Fig campaign was funded (and then some) back in 2016. Presumably the new trailer means it's almost ready to be sold on Quick Stop store shelves everywhere.

The trailer shows the chronically stoned duo brawling against what appear to be mostly street hockey players and a few big, mean-looking bosses. Bob has a cannonball attack (he doesn't shoot a cannon, he just jumps on people as if he's doing a cannonball into a pool) and swings a weighted sock around—which seems familiar, though it's been ages since I've seen any of Kevin Smith's movies. Jay has a nice high-kick and a head-banger headbutt.

The trailer doesn't show a release date, but Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch has a Steam store page now that says it'll be out on August 15, 2021. Which seems a little too specific for a game a year (and a day) away. I assume it's just a placeholder, but will update this story when I find out for sure.