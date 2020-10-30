It's your last chance to vote in the Golden Joystick Awards 2020

If you've yet to vote in the Golden Joystick Awards 2020, you've only got until November 2 to use your excellent taste for good, helping to determine the best games of the last 12 months.

There are 20 categories that need your votes this year, including PC Game of the year. The games up for that most prized of awards are a stellar bunch drawn from every corner of PC gaming. Here's what's in the running for PC game of the year:

Paradise Killer

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Hades

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Crusader Kings III

Valorant

Half-Life: Alyx

Death Stranding

Check out the full list of nominations to see all the games and studios up for awards. And then you can vote here.

Along with getting to cast your vote, you'll get a free ebook worth $22.99/£12.99. Just enter your email address and select the 'register my votes' button at the end of the process, and then we'll be in touch with your ebook offer.

Voting closes at 11 pm GMT/4 pm PT on November 2.