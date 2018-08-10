It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars announce comedy show about game dev

Picture taken by Gage Skidmore

There's a headline I didn't expect to start my day with.

According to Variety (via Gamespot), Apple has ordered a straight-to-series comedy show from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day that takes place in a game development studio. What's more, Ubisoft's Gérard Guillemot, Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik are on board as executive producers.

Not much is known about the show beyond its basic premise, but Variety says it will be a scripted comedy with half-hour episodes—similar to the It's Always Sunny format. Sunny kicks off its 13th season next month, so I presume schedules won't clash with whatever this new venture is.

Throughout its 13-year run, It's Always Sunny has occasionally explored the subject of videogames—most notably in the 2012 episode Charlie Rules the World and, more recently, PTSDee. Both episodes are typically close to the bone. I can't see Ubisoft being on board with the same style of comedy this time round, but I could be wrong.

The Hollywood Reporter says the as yet untitled show will "explore the intricacies of the human condition through hilarious and innovative ways", which, honestly, seems a wee bit at odds with what we've come to expect from Mac and Charlie.

Who knows. When we learn more, you'll be the first to know.