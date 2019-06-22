Itch.io's summer sale kicks off with a six-game, $9 bundle featuring Superhot

Indie enthusiasts looking for new games should direct their attention to itch.io, which has just launched its summer sale. There are 1,110 games discounted—but if you don't want to wade through them all, the store's Summer Selects Bundle is offering six gems for $9.

Slow-mo shooter Superhot is the biggest name in the bundle, but you can also pick up the cute frog detective game The Haunted Island, lo-fi horror game Paratopic and Paradox, a Rusty Lake detective mystery.

Rounding out the package are couch co-op puzzler BFF or Die and visual novel/mech brawler Extreme Meatpunks Forever, a game about "four gay disasters beating up neonazis". Jody spoke to creator Heather Robertson for his piece on sexuality and gender in science fiction games, which you can read here. The bundle expires June 28.

Once you've considered that, you should dive into the entire sale catalogue, where you'll find like likes of Thumper and Mu Cartographer alongside more obscure games, many of which have 50% or more knocked off their price. The sale runs until July 1.