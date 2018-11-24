The Haunted Island is a cute detective game about a frog and a scared sloth

A detective frog with a magnifying glass and a love of brown clothes is the only one that can solve the mystery of the haunted sloth—that's the slightly bizarre premise behind The Haunted Island, a Frog Detective Game, which came out this week.

It's a short game—an-hour long or so—about finding clues, questioning subjects and meeting quirky characters. I like the chilled out soundtrack and the cute art style, plus the reviews on Steam are 97% positive so far, which is promising. I especially like the way white outlines appear around characters and clues when you walk up to them, as you can see in the trailer above.

It's made by Grace Bruxner, who you might know from Alien Caseno. Thomas Bowker also worked on it—he's the brains behind puzzle game Lyne, which we've written about multiple times, including here.

The Haunted Island, a Frog Detective Game costs $4.49/£3.59 on Steam and itch.io, which includes a 10% launch discount.