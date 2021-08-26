Popular

In Far: Changing Tides your ramshackle sailboat transforms into a sweet submarine

By

You're not just crossing the water, you're exploring what's beneath it as well.

Far: Lone Sails was a compelling and melancholy adventure where you drove a bizarre, ramshackle vehicle across an apocalyptic wasteland, solving environmental puzzles along the way.

Its follow-up, Far: Changing Tides, swaps your land vehicle for a sailboat, and as the new gameplay trailer shown at Future Games Show demonstrates, that sailboat doesn't just take you across the water but under it, too.

In the trailer you can watch as the boat becomes a submarine, slowly submerging beneath the waves where a whole new undersea world awaits you. You'll have a lot more freedom to leave your ship and explore on your own, too, scavenging for parts and fuel to keep your sailboat-sub churning forward through the waterlogged world.

Lone Sails was a beautiful and memorable experience, and it looks like Changing Tides is shaping up to be one as well. Far: Changing Tides sails our way in 2022.

Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
See comments